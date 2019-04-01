Clay Bergeson went 4 for 5, and Joe and Jimmy Strange were each 3 for 4 in Naselle's 21-3 victory over Naches Valley in Naches Monday.
Bergeson, Strange and Daniel Hold all pitched for Naselle.
The Comets will take on the Naches Valley varsity squad Tuesday.
