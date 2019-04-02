Naches – Naselle split two games against Naches Valley Tuesday, winning the first 13-2 and dropping the second 7-1.
Baseball: Naselle splits Naches Valley Double-Header
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
