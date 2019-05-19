CHEHALIS – Tim DeWulf struck out ten batters in five and two thirds innings, leading Odessa to an 11-2 victory over Naselle in State quarterfinals Saturday, May 18 at W.F. West High School. DeWulf dominated the early innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam after allowing two runs in the fifth, preserving a 4-2 lead. The Tigers pulled away with three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh.
The District for the District IV champion Comets came to an end with the loss. Odessa went on to beat Colton 12-2 at the same location in semifinals later in the day. They advanced to State finals, held in Centralia on May 25.
