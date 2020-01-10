KNAPPA – The Loggers improved to 10-0 with a 63-57 victory over Naselle Friday. The Comets took a 33-27 half-time lead, doing most of their damage from beyond the arc. The team nailed seven threes, three of them by Corey Gregory, and also got three free throws by Kolby Glenn when he was fouled shooting from long-range.
Naselle extended the lead to 39-32 by the early third quarter. After Knappa cut it to one, Ethan Lindstrom's deep three at the third-quarter buzzer stretched the lead to 45-41.
Knappa took the lead at 52-50 with 3:45 left on Eli Takalo's three-point play. The game remained close. Jimmy Strange split a pair of free throws with 1:28 left, cutting the Logger lead to 58-57. Knappa clinched it by hitting five of six free throws the rest of the way.
