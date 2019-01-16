Kolby Glenn's five first-half three-pointers kept the Comets competitive Monday. Glenn's 25-foot pull-up buzzer-beater gave Naselle a 30-29 halftime lead despite a Knappa three-quarter court press that forced Naselle into 16 turnovers during the half. But Knappa prevailed behind 23 points from Timber Engblom and 22 from Eli Takalo. The high-leaping, 6'4" Takalo dunked twice in the game. Glenn finished with 20 points for Naselle, which committed 26 turnovers in the game.
Boys Basketball: Knappa 73, Naselle 62
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
