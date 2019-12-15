NASELLE – Kolby Glenn shrugged off contact, kept his dribble as his defender bounced off him and fell, stepped back a bit and hit the decisive three-pointer with 16.9 seconds left in Naselle's 60-57 victory over Wahkiakum in Coach Bill Olsen's first KM Trophy game on the Comets' sideline. Glenn's three put Naselle ahead 58-55, and he coolly drained two free throws with Naselle holding a one-point lead for the final points with 4.5 seconds left.
Glenn had buried three second-quarter three-pointers, boosting the Comets to a 33-19 halftime lead. But Wahkiakum charged back in an increasingly intense rivalry game that saw two technical fouls, multiple players foul out, and an absurd one-handed heave from beyond half-court at the third-quarter buzzer that had fans of both teams buzzing in a jam-packed Lyle Patterson gymnasium.
Jake Leitz scored on a spin move for a 53-51 Mule lead with 2:14 remaining. Chase Haataia buried a baseline fadeaway with 1:49 left to tie it. Carlson then missed a bank shot, and Warren Wirkkala pushed it the other way, drew a foul, and hit one of two free throws for a 54-53 Comet lead with 1:26 left.
Glenn poked the ball away at the perimeter and Wirkkala gathered it and drew another foul but missed the front end. After another Comet stop, Haataia was fouled and made one of two free throws, making it 55-53 with 59.3 seconds to go.
Ethan Lindstrom then poked the ball away, but a Mule player dived to the sideline to recover it, and the Mules called timeout as Glenn tried to force him to fall out of bounds. Out of the timeout, Chance Cotherine scored on a backdoor cut and was fouled but missed on the chance to finish the three-point play, leaving it tied at 55 with 38.3 left.
On the decisive play, Glenn dribbled toward the three-point line at his defender, who bounced off him. Glenn absorbed the contact, stepped back from the falling defender, and nailed his fourth three of the game.
Leitz forced his way into the lane and scored, cutting it to 58-57 with just 7.7 left. Wahkiakum pressured Corey Gregory's in-bound pass, but Glenn got away from the defense and Gregory hit him deep, where he was chased down and fouled with 4.5 remaining. Glenn swished both free throws, and Naselle forced a desperate fade-away by Carlson at the buzzer to preserve the win.
Olsen played at Wahkiakum and coached there for 34 years until his retirement after the 2014 season. He returned to coach the Comets following the retirement of Brian Macy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.