Naselle’s Ethan Lindstrom was named Columbia Valley League MVP, while Kolby Glenn and Corey Gregory were each First-Team All-League.
Lindstrom was the go-to slasher when the Comets needed a basket in the half-court game, and finished the season on a high note with three games of at least 27 points in the final seven contests of the regular season.
Glenn excelled as a playmaker, high-volume three-point shooter and crafty defender who accumulated steals by playing a beat ahead of the offense. Gregory transformed games as the instigator in the Comets’ half-court press.
Jimmy Strange and Chase Haataia each made second team. Strange gave the team a second threat to complement Lindstrom and a second point guard option along with Glenn. Haataia shored up the middle for the Comets, showing excellent rebounding skill, blocked shots, and he stretched the floor as a 3-point shooter.
Comet coach Bill Olsen was named Coach of the Year in his first season with Naselle. Naselle went 8-0 in league play.
