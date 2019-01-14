NASELLE — Dylan Richards scored 17 points including the game-winner in the Morton-White Pass Timberwolves’ 52-51 victory at Naselle on Saturday, Jan. 12.
Richards scored inside with under a minute to go to complete a comeback by Morton, which had trailed by double figures in the game but outscored Naselle 15-8 in the fourth quarter.
When the Wolves got the ball back after a Corey Gregory miss, the Comets had fouls to give. That set up a frantic final possession, as the Comets, trailing by one, tried to commit quick fouls or get a quick steal.
Ultimately, the Comets forced the Wolves into a travel and called timeout with six seconds left. Out of the timeout, Antonio Nolan slashed to the basket and kicked it out to Jacob Eaton, who missed at the buzzer.
The Wolves committed 28 turnovers to just nine for the Comets, but Naselle had trouble scoring off turnovers.
“We were missing lay-ins,” coach Brian Macy said. “It was a frustrating game. We took 64 shots, they took 42, and we lost the game.”
When Morton’s back-court did manage to take care of the ball, they fed the 6’2” Richards, who shot 8 of 13.
The Wolves outshot Naselle 55 percent to 28 percent.
Eaton led the Comets with 16 points on six of 14 shooting, but the rest of the team shot only 12 for 49.
MWP, a 2B team, improved to 9-5 on the year. Their schedule includes close victories over Winlock and Wahkiakum, teams the Comets have also beaten.
Naselle improved to 8-4, tenth in 1B in RPI. They host the Washington school for the Deaf on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
