BATTLE GROUND — Kolby Glenn is still coming off the bench, as he has since working his way back from an ankle injury. But he’s not spending much time there. Glenn entered Tuesday’s game against Columbia Adventist after just 2:15 and made a three-pointer just 10 seconds later, on his way to an eight-point first quarter. The Comets led 53-16 by halftime in a 73-32 win.
Glenn hit a driving layup for a 17-1 lead less than five minutes into the game. In the final seconds of the quarter, he hit another three-pointer, made a steal, and found Jacob Eaton for a basket to make it a 24-5 game.
Glenn opened the second quarter with his third three-pointer, on a Cole Dorman assist. The Comets led 48-8 at the 3:58 mark in the second quarter, a pace of almost four points per minute.
Eaton piled on with nine points in a three-minute span of the third quarter. The running clock slowed the Comets’ second-half scoring pace considerably, but they cruised to the 41-point win.
