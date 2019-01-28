BATTLEGROUND — Naselle outscored Firm Foundation 33-5 in the first quarter on their way to a 71-31 victory in Battleground Thursday, Jan. 24.
Ethan Lindstrom scored on a Cole Dorman pass five seconds into the game, and Jacob Eaton added seven points in the next two minutes as Naselle sped the pace with a trapping defense and fast-break offense. Eaton scored 11 points in the quarter and Lindstrom added nine. Dorman finished things off with a three-pointer at quarter’s end.
Corey Gregory came up with two steal-and-layup plays in 12 seconds late in the second quarter, and Lindstrom did the same in a seven-second span early in the third, pushing the lead to 57-17 to set up a running clock the rest of the way.
