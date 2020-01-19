NASELLE – Ethan Lindstrom scored 10 points during the Comets' game-breaking 20-5 run over the last four minutes of the first quarter, which put them on their way to a 76-51 victory over Mary M. Knight Saturday, Jan. 18.
During the stretch, Lindstrom hit a laup on Kolby Glenn's three-quarter-court baseline in-bounds pass over a Knight press, scored on the break off a made basket, and flew high to convert an alley-oop pass from Glenn. The Comets led 25-9 after a quarter.
Lindstrom scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half. Glenn nailed four three-pointers in a 15-point, six-assist performance. Jimmy Strange added four steals and six assists. Chase Haataia had eight rebounds, three steals and 11 points.
