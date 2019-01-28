NASELLE — The Comets thumped Taholah 81-52 Saturday, Jan. 26, emphatically ending an eight-game losing streak to the Chitwhins.
Naselle got on the board just three seconds into the game. Ethan Lindstrom caught the opening tip at the perimeter from Jacob Eaton and found a sprinting Cole Dorman, who was fouled as he was about to take a layup and hit both free throws.
The game was tied at 10 after five minutes, but the Comets broke it open with a 17-2 run. Antonio Nolan found Kolby Glenn for a three-pointer to beat the first quarter buzzer for a 19-10 lead, then got into the paint for an eight-footer to start the second. Nolan and Corey Gregory played a patient two-man game on the perimeter to set up a Gregory three. Eaton’s put-back of a Gregory free throw made it 27-12.
Gregory was getting on a roll. He had a block from behind and added another three-pointer. Kolby Glenn followed with a pull-up three when the defense unwisely played off him. Gregory added a putback, then a deflection in the back-court that led to a layup by Glenn to make it 37-19 late in the quarter. Naselle led 41-21 at halftime.
Naselle expanded its lead throughout the second half. Glenn finished with 17 points, Eaton had 16, Lindstrom 14 and Gregory 11.
The Comets last beat Taholah Dec. 3, 2015, a major upset at the time. Since then, Taholah has been the major barrier to a District championship for a rising Naselle program; their eight-game winning streak over Naselle included four playoff wins in three years. By last year, the Comets had narrowed the gap, but the Chitwhins still won 68-58 in District finals behind a brilliant performance from now-graduated Zach Cain. This year Taholah is 11-5, eighteenth in RPI, while Naselle is 10th and has a 13-5 record.
Naselle will host Three Rivers Christian on Senior Night, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
