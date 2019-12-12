VANCOUVER – Playing without any of the football players who started basketball practice only Monday, the Comets won their opener 79-46 over the Washington School for the Deaf Thursday. Naselle led by only three points at halftime but outscored WSD 28-8 in the third quarter to take control.
