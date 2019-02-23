Top-seeded Sunnyside Christian beat Naselle 57-39 at Regionals in Ellensburg, meaning the Comets lost out on a first-round bye at State. Instead, no. 8 Naselle will take on ninth-seeded Garfield Polous in quarterfinals in Spokane Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.
Boys Basketball Regionals: Sunnyside Christian 57, Naselle 39
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
