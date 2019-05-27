CHENEY — Echo Cenci and Faaoso Tutu’u led the way for Naselle at the state track meet in Cheney on May 23-25, closing out the season with strong performances.
Cenci took third in the 400-meter run finals after placing first in prelims. Cenci had won the 400 at four of six meets in the regular season, but her top time of 1:03.38 was a bit off the pace of the very top contenders.
That changed in Cheney, where she set a personal record at 1:01.83 in the prelim, then took another tick off that with a 1:01.48 in finals. Kenna Clark of Valley Christian (1:00.91) and Rosalie Fish of Muckleshoot Tribal (1:01.25) both needed personal bests to edge Cenci in the 400.
Cenci needed another personal best in the 200-meter prelims, 28.39, to advance by seven hundredths of a second, then topped that with a seventh-place 27.99 in finals.
In 100-meter hurdle finals, Cenci set a personal record at 17.91 seconds to take seventh.
Tutu’u got down to 11.53 in 100-meter prelims, a personal record, to advance with a third-place finish. In finals he slowed to 11.96. But the whole finals field slowed after seven of the eight runners had set personal-bests in prelims, and Tutu’u again finished third. Gabe Taylor of Mount Vernon Christian won in 11.59 seconds.
Tutu’u broke 20 feet in the long jump for the first time all year, taking fifth with a personal-best 20’5.25” mark.
Monte Schell reached 5’10” on the high jump for the first time to take sixth, while Jacob Eaton took ninth with his first 5’8”. Schell set a personal record with a sixth-place 2:12.49 run in the 800-meter race. He added a 5:17.08 time in the 1600, which Kolby Glenn ran in 5:06.69. Eaton added a 35’5.25” triple jump.
Lilli Zimmerman had a fourth-place 33’4.75” shot put and added a high jump of 4’6”. Ellie Miller came in seventh with a 102’5” discus throw, and Emma Colombo took seventh by launching a personal-record 105’11” javelin throw.
Josh Chadwick had an 18.93-second run in the 110-meter hurdles. Corey Gregory finished the 300 hurdles in 49.56 seconds, followed by Ian Fontanilla in a personal-best 49.93.
Vince Fauver threw the javelin 130’5”.
Cody Condon pole vaulted 11’6” to place seventh in the boys’ field. Parker Dalton vaulted 9’6”, and Caleb Haataia managed an 8’6”.
Sophie Scrabeck was fourth in the girls’ pole vault at 8 feet, and Grace Hunt set a personal record at 6’6”.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Gregory, Tutu’u, Cody Condon and Antonio Nolan reached finals, where they took fourth with a 46.44-second mark.
Eaton, Tutu’u, Schell and Nolan ran a 3:48.75 time in the 4x400 and did not make it out of the prelim. Cenci, Hunt, Zimmerman and Bella Colombo had a 1:58.98 mark in the 4x200 prelims and came short of advancing to finals.
