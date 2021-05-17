NASELLE — Taholah cut a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to two, but the Lady Comets held on for the 51-46 victory Wednesday, May 12.
Trailing 48-34 with 4:38 to go, Taholah hit threes on four of their next five possessions to cut it to 48-46 with 2:29.
But then on a baseline play, Lauren Katyryniuk in-bounded the ball and sneaked behind the Chitwhins’ 2-3 zone out to the bend in the arc, where she hit an open three to stretch the lead back to five with 1:47 left. That turned out to be the game’s last basket.
The contest was close early. Bella Colombo had nine of her 11 points in the first quarter, and it was tied at 11 after one. The Comets built a lead in the last three minutes of the second half, when they broke a 15-15 tie with a 9-2 run.
Peyton Dalton helped them pile on after halftime, setting up baskets for teammates by attacking the basket, then burying an open three-pointer to make it 44-33 with 6:44 to go.
But the Chitwhins cut into the lead by finding holes in the Naselle zone, while the Comets went cold on offense. The Comets hung on, playing a tighter zone and getting deflections to disrupt the Chitwhins’ rhythm, holding them scoreless after Katyryniuk’s dagger three.
Katyryniuk finished with 16 points, 12 of them in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.