NASELLE — Russ Hickman is back as head coach, busy preparing the Naselle girls basketball team for this season.
And among the 12 who turned out for early practice are three returning starters.
They are senior Peyton Dalton and two players from NHS’s extremely strong junior class, Lauren Katyryniuk and Kaylin Shrives.
Joining them will be junior Brynn Tarabochia who played with all three as libero in Naselle’s volleyball team which earned the fifth-place trophy at the WIAA state tournament in November. Tarabochia recently had a couple of seasons on the NHS cheer squad.
Hickman has been coaching for 45 years. He and assistant coach Haleigh See are welcoming two new players, senior Courtney Paul and junior Bella Dunagan.
The strategy will be simple. “We pressure the ball, try to run and get as many shots up as possible,” Hickman said.
Games began with the Comets hosting Ocosta before traveling to 2B Ilwaco Dec. 2. (See related story.)
When asked about potentially difficult opponents, Hickman was frank. “Mossyrock will be the class of the district.”
The teams’ rivalry featured in the volleyball season when the Vikings defeated NHS at district, pushing the Comets into a less favorable portion of the bracket at the state tournament in Yakima. In a display of sportsmanship, both teams rooted for each other with considerable enthusiasm when they played other opponents; Mossyrock placed second in the 1B tourney.
The Comets host the Vikings’ basketball team Dec. 14 and will travel to Mossyrock Jan. 20.
