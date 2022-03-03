SPOKANE — The coach emerged from the stadium dressing room after a debrief that stretched into 45 minutes.
His words inside the closed room were not recorded. His words outside were. His voice cracking with emotion, the rugged commercial fisherman was man enough to cry.
Coach Bill Olsen’s boys had lost, defeated by a relentless team that took its chances, and bitten by a first-day single-elimination format that allowed no second chance. Naselle fell to Northwest Yeshiva in the WIAA 1B state championship 60-48. The Mercer Island school, which serves Seattle’s Jewish community, advanced to the next round.
“That’s a tough goodbye,” said Olsen. “This is my 37th team, and I never rate them because it is unfair, but that’s my all-time favorite team right there.”
What makes this team special? “Not one bad egg. Not one guy does not work, give us 110 (percent) at practice and games.”
Disappointment was palpable.
“We came here to win it all, even though we are the 11 seed,” he said. “We came here to beat teams, and we simply didn’t get it done.”
Preparation
Olsen coached at his alma mater Wahkiakum for decades, switching allegiance to the Comets just three years ago.
He was last at the state tournament in March 2020, grinning with a third-place 1B trophy in his hand. Covid health safety restrictions began the following week and shaped the next two years. So 2021-2022 season preparations were curtailed. For the NHS basketball team it meant no team bonding at summer camps and no open gym workouts. “It was almost like we drifted apart,” the coach said.
A referee simply tossed the ball high in the air Dec. 9 and the season began.
Naselle beat Firm Foundation School 83-54 and won the next three, but Olsen admitted his squad was not playing well. They lost the next five, then clawed their way back into contention, shining at districts and creating a spectacular come-from-behind effort to force overtime at a regional playoff and earn their place at state.
Cheers
The story of Wednesday’s game reflected how individual effort benefited the squad. On-court leaders Joey Strange and Jason Harman, playing their last winter season, had strong moves throughout. In the first quarter, Harman ran the length of the court to sink a basket while being fouled then hit the first free throw.
But the Lions had their successes, too, and with some swift passing movements around the key, found considerable space. And they took full advantage. They pushed the score to 25-12 before the quarter break then up further as the second began.
What followed mirrored the regional comeback against Neah Bay a week earlier.
Junior Kolten Lindstrom was back from a serious leg injury sustained at Naselle’s first spring football game. He hit a three-pointer. Brother Jacob, a freshman, impressed in his playing time, too. In eight minutes, Naselle tossed in 16 points to NW Yeshiva’s five and the scoreboard showed a more respectable 30-28 at the half.
Huge cheers from Comet fans and the girls’ squad, who would play and win later, greeted the team as they emerged from the dressing room. The Olsen family took their places — the coach’s wife Shelly is scorekeeper and son Cody an assistant coach.
Senior Trent Stephens added his strength to the action and Kolten Lindstrom and Joey Strange had some good passing interplays. But there were misses, too, and the shots were dropping at the wrong end.
Lions senior Yoel Kintzer was the difference, shooting accurately and passing well. His game-high tally of 22 earned Olsen’s considerable applause — once the game was over.
But there were frustrations to endure. Another Lindstrom-Strange interplay evaporated as the ball was lost. Fouls, free-throw misses, and difficulties with some calls led Olsen to sink to his knees briefly and pound the court surface. He was soon up and the buzzer signaled the final quarter break with NW Yeshiva ahead 48-35.
Come back
Team manager Peyton Smith, Naselle’s most photogenic second-grader, handed out water bottles as Olsen directed his huddled squad. “We came back like this before,” said a voice.
Aryeh Goldberg, a senior who directed the action, made a rare mistake and threw the ball out of bounds. Senior Craig Reitz hustled and took a shot. Harman was on the ground grappling for the ball.
But steadily, the Lions added more points; Naselle countered, but too few. When the win was mathematically impossible, Olsen subbed out his stars to give the youngsters on the bench a brief taste.
Joey Strange was game-high Comet scorer with 13, Kolten Lindstom had 11 and Harman 10.
Olsen’s analysis of the positives afterward sought to stroke away the pain.
“Joey Strange I thought was a great floor leader today,” Olsen said. “I thought Joe had a solid, solid game, defensively and offensively, taking it to the bucket. He made the right decisions. Kolten started out a little slow, but ended up with a nice game and Jason Harman is just a stud. Jason Harman — love the kid — can do it all, and he’s just so tough.”
‘Amazing’
Joey Strange, Harman, Stephens, Reitz and George Wilson will hand back their Comet uniforms and graduate this summer. But their coach knows they will be continue to contribute.
“We are going to lose five seniors, but we have a good seven guys coming back,” Olsen said. “Jacob Pakenen — he is going to be a force next year and we’s got brothers coming up to take brothers’ spots. We expect Jack Strange to be The Guy next year and Kolten does everything, puts in tons of time, and his brother Jacob is right there.’
Also on this year’s roster were junior Clay Bergeson, sophomore Dean Helvey and freshman William Anderson.
“It’s going to be an amazing year next year and their teammates will be there to play in the open gyms with them — the guys that are graduating — to make them better.”
The depth of the team’s bond was summed up by Stephens, a NHS track standout whose 6-4 height and distinctive black-framed goggles made him an imposing figure on the court in only his second year. “It was a lot of fun — they are the best teammates I have ever had,” the senior said. “I have never had a connection like this. … I would do anything for them.”
The reason why
Naselle’s gym is named for Lyle Patterson, who coached for as long as anyone can remember and set the bar for Comet sports.
Olsen, once his nemesis, is now his admirer. “In my senior year, when we played my last game at Wahkiakum — I was their rival — and Lyle put his arm around me and said, “You know Olsen, you oughta be a coach some day.’ Now I’ve got his job and now I feel it’s my job, I want to go out there and get a state title for the Naselle fans, players, and for Lyle Patterson, I really do. So, look, if they like me or not, I am there until we get one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.