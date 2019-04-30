Cole Dorman's hit inches inside the right field line scored Joe Strange to give Naselle a 10-9 victory over Ocosta Monday. The Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win.
With two on and two out, Strange tied it with a hit to shallow center field and stretched it into a double. Ocosta intentionally walked Ethan Lindstrom, but Dorman made sure the decision didn't pay off, ripping a first-pitch fastball down the line.
Naselle had a 7-3 lead, but Dorman, pitching in relief, lost his control in the sixth inning, and Josh Townsen and Strange also could not find the zone. The Wildcats scored six in the sixth, most of the runs being walked in, and loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. Clay Bergeson then came in to face Kjirsten Hopfer, the basketball standout and former softball star who switched to baseball this year. Hopfer hit a line drive over short, but Ethan Lindstrom leaped high in the air to rob her of a hit, then nabbed a runner leaving from third for the double play. Bergeson induced a tapper to the mound for the final out of the inning, keeping the Comets within striking distance.
