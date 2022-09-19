Naselle’s cheer squad has one goal: displaying school spirit.
Big time!
A dozen girls auditioned for places on the fall roster and Head Coach Blair Gray selected eight; since then, two have enrolled at other districts.
Three seniors lead the way on the remaining team of six. Kaylin Shrives, Bella Dunagan and Destiny Gifford are joined by two juniors, Maggie Creech-Ware and Kayli Wirkkala, plus freshman Mallory Helvey.
Remarkably, Shrives, Gifford, Wirkkala and Helvey also play on the Comet volleyball teams.
Wirkkala isn’t at all bothered about doing double duty for her school. The four are getting used to back-to-back practices. “We have cheer and then go to volleyball,” Wirkkala said, “It can be tiring, but I am pretty good at balancing.”
Continuity is key
Gray is a 1999 Naselle High School graduate who cheered for the Comets during her school years.
She served as co-coach with Herlet Padilla for multiple years. With Padilla moving to a career in law enforcement, Gray has recruited a more recent NHS graduate, Vicki Corona, to assist. “She brings the younger energy,” Gray said, commending Corona for her contribution to the program.
Continuity is one key as the squad seeks to ramp up school spirit, which they acknowledge took a hit during the covid disruption.
New cheers? Maybe. “We do have new ones, and sometimes they stick, but the kids in the crowd love the classic cheers,” Gray said, then grinned, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it!”
Although cheer has been a fixture of Naselle sports during winter basketball seasons, it has been nine years since the Comets have had a fall squad to root for the team at home football games.
Budget issues mean they don’t travel with the team during the regular season, although if the highly ranked Comets advance to 1B post-season games the squad is expected to be on the sidelines to cheer them on.
‘Trust’
Creech-Ware is enjoying her return. She started in mini cheer as a kindergartner and was so enthusiastic as an eighth grader that she was chosen for the high school squad.
As well as providing leadership around the school, cheerleading has two performance components, cheering and stunts. The latter involves strong squad members creating a “base” while agile colleagues known as “fliers” climb onto their shoulders and jump off.
“When people come to the games there is so much adrenaline, especially if you are a flier,” said Creech-Ware. “I just really like it. You make really good friendships. And with your ‘base,’ there must be trust.”
Spirit
Shrives is signed up for five sports this year. She captains the cheer squad, as well as playing a leading role in volleyball — she was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team last season.
It is her second spell wearing two Comet uniforms in the same season, having cheered during basketball.
“The teachers appreciate us, especially some of the younger teachers who used to be students here,” the senior said. “They enjoy seeing us bring back the school spirit.”
“It has changed after covid,” said Gifford, another senior working doubly hard. She savors the friendships Gray inspires. “I like my coaches,” she said. “She’s a role model.”
And Gifford shares Creech-Ware’s excitement when game time comes. “I like bringing joy to people and cheering. I like the excitement and the adrenaline, too.”
And she added to laughter, “I like the outfit — it’s so cute!”
