Respect among competitors is a key component of track and field at all levels. Ilwaco’s top runner Ayden Woodby, left, calls encouragement to Naselle’s strong Derek Suomela as he leads the field in the 800m. Suomela had won the 400m, pushing Woodby into second place. The Comet junior also won the long jump and placed second in high jump.
Dedicated Naselle head coach Scott Smith led his squad to a second place team trophy at the WIAA 1B state meet last summer. He offers pole vaulter Jacob Pakenen tips on technique. Pakenen placed second, clearing 11.0 and was seventh in long jump.
Respect among competitors is a key component of track and field at all levels. Ilwaco’s top runner Ayden Woodby, left, calls encouragement to Naselle’s strong Derek Suomela as he leads the field in the 800m. Suomela had won the 400m, pushing Woodby into second place. The Comet junior also won the long jump and placed second in high jump.
PATRICK WEBB
Senior Bella Colombo is all concentration as she races down the runway in the pole vault. Colombo, a multi-sport Comet athlete, also runs hurdles and is part of Naselle relay squads.
PATRICK WEBB
\Jessica Underhill shows true grit as she participates at the Ilwaco meet. She raced on Naselle’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
PATRICK WEBB
Comet fans around the track were cheering relay runner Reilly Browning as he competed in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. He also competed in the high jump.
PATRICK WEBB
Dedicated Naselle head coach Scott Smith led his squad to a second place team trophy at the WIAA 1B state meet last summer. He offers pole vaulter Jacob Pakenen tips on technique. Pakenen placed second, clearing 11.0 and was seventh in long jump.
The Naselle track squad was soaring at the Ilwaco meet, with junior Derek Suomela and freshman Mylee Dunagan both winning three events.
Suomela won the 400m in 53.77, the 800m in 2.21.20 and the long jump in 19.6, his best. His high jump of 5.8 was good enough for second.
Classmate Jacob Pakenen placed second in pole vault, clearing 11.0, and seventh in long jump with 16.9. Freshman Jason Gardner vaulted 6.6, his best, for fifth.
In throwing events, senior Tyler Kirkman was fourth in shot put with 36.0 and classmate Brayden Colombo sixth with 32.9. They finished 4-5 in discus, Kirkman with 117.0 and Colombo with 115.1. They reversed the order in javelin, with Colombo fifth with 123.8 and Kirkman seventh with 122.11.
Two eighth-graders achieved high places. Andy Rosas was fourth in triple jump with 34.4, his best, and Caesar Garcia placed fifth in the 800m.
On the girls’ squad, Mylee Dunagan continued to excel, winning all three jumps. The freshman won the long jump with 14.11, high jump with 4.10, both her best, and triple jump with 32.1.
Freshman Paige Haataja demonstrated skill in the throwing events. She was third in shot put with 24.7, then tallied personal bests with 67.8 for sixth in discus and 66.4 in javelin for ninth.
Senior Bella Colombo was second in the 300m hurdles with 56.52 and fourth in javelin with 83.11.
Next for Naselle is the home league championship meet May 10 with district and state to follow. The Comet boys won the 1B second-place team trophy last year.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.