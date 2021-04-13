NASELLE — Five members of the Comets volleyball team were honored when the Columbia Valley League announced its all-league team.
The Naselle squad also earned the league’s team sportsmanship award, shared with Willapa Valley.
Four of the 14 athletes named all-league were from Naselle. They were seniors Hollie Haataia and Kylee Tarabochia, junior Peyton Dalton and sophomore Brynn Tarabochia.
Another sophomore, Kaylin Shrives, earned an honorable mention.
After a delayed and curtailed season, Naselle defeated Willapa Valley in the District 4 1B tournament and then fell to Three Rivers Christian in the semifinal. The Eagles were beaten by Mossyrock in the championship game.
Morgan Houghtelling, a senior at Mossyrock, was named the league’s most valuable player and Alex Nelson, also of Mossyrock, was named coach of the year.
