ASTORIA – Faaoso Tutu’u took two second-place trophies, and Sophie Scrabeck had a second and a third, leading the way as the Comets brought home eight top-three finishes at the ten-team Daily Astorian Invitational Saturday, April 6.
Tutu’u ran 100 meters in 12.32 seconds to win a field of 23 runners, trailing Seaside’s Henry Garvin by seven hundredths. His 17’11.25” long jump was second in a field of 20 qualifying competitors. He ventured into the 200 meters for the fourth time in his career, taking fourth with a personal-best 25.51-second mark.
Scrabeck tied for second with an eight-foot pole vault, her season-high. She was third with a 100’7” javelin throw after marks in the 80s in her first three meets. Her 21.53-second 100-meter hurdles was also a season-best.
Cody Condon tied for second in the boys’ pole vault at 10’6”. Teammate Caleb Haataia vaulted nine feet, putting him in a three-way tie for fourth in a field of 16. Condon was fifth in the javelin throw at 122’6” and twelfth in the discus throw at 83’7”. Haataia contributed a 103’8” javelin throw.
Jackie Steenerson took second in the high-jump at 4’8” and finished in the top ten of the 100-meters (eighth, 14.73) and 200-meters (ninth, 30.65.) Echo Cenci was second in the 400 meters at 1:06.67 and took seventh in the 100 at 14.55 seconds.
Ellie Miller was third with a 93’4” discus throw and seventh with a 28’5” shot put.
Lilli Zimmerman took fourth with a 33’4” shot put, adding a 78’6” discus throw and a 4’4” high jump.
Kolby Glenn ran the 1500-meters in 4:50.54, a similar pace to his times in the 1600-meters at events in Washington, giving him seventh place.
Emma Colombo threw the discus a personal-best 64’11” and added an 86’3” javelin throw.
Monte Schell ran the 800-meter in 2:18.31 and high-jumped 5’4”. Jacob Eaton also high-jumped 5’4”, joining Schell and two others in a four-way tie for fourth, and added a 16’1” long jump.
Grace Hunt got under three minutes in the 800 for the first time, slicing three and a half seconds from her personal best for a 2:59.73. She also contributed a six-foot pole vault.
Ian Fontanilla, competing in the 300-meter hurdles for the first time this year, got his best mark in three tries with a 51.55 Saturday. He added a 15’10.75” long jump and a 34’9.5” triple jump.
Corey Gregory ran the 100-meters in 13.21 seconds and the 200 in 27.01. Cooper Miller had a 1:02.96 400-meter run, a 30’6” shot put, and an 80’9” discus throw. Josh Chadwick cleared the 100-meter hurdles in 19.86 seconds.
Naselle’s girls team put together a 4x100 relay team for the first time this year as Cenci, Zimmerman, Hunt and Steenerson finished in 58.96 seconds. Gregory, Tutu’u, Condon and Eaton finished the boys’ 4x1 in 49.32 seconds. Gregory, Glenn, Eaton and Schell completed the 4x400 in 4:08.94.
