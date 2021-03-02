WESTPORT — There are some sore shoulders on the Ocosta football team this week after the Naselle Comets drubbed the Wildcats 52-12 on Saturday night in Westport.
The Comets (3-0) physically dominated the Wildcats (0-3) from the opening whistle, blitzing to a 40-12 lead before halftime led by senior running back Jimmy Strange and senior quarterback Warren Wirkkala.
With only 12 players on the Naselle sideline, this meant most had to play both ways on offense and defense.
This however meant double trouble for the Wildcats who had to handle the hard-running running style of Jimmy Strange on offense and an instinctive Warren Wirkkala on defense, who occasionally dished out his own punishment on offense.
Wirkkala led the first scoring drive in the first quarter after breaking lose down the Wildcat sideline and running over would-be Wildcat tacklers like a runaway wheelbarrow full of bricks. The physical play set the tone for the remainder of the game.
Wide receiver Jason Harmon caught the two-point conversion to take a 8-0 Naselle lead at the 10:59 mark in the first quarter.
Ocosta attempted several misdirection runs and quick slants to slow a dominant Naselle front, but stout play led by 250-pound junior George Wilson left little room to operate.
Comet senior captain Jimmy Strange continued the physical offensive onslaught on special teams, punctuated by rumbling over two Ocosta defenders during a first-quarter punt return that ignited the Naselle sideline, leading to a 14-0 lead at 6:03 in the first quarter.
The Naselle defense added a safety from a fumbled punt attempt on the next possession, pushing the score to 16-0.
Jimmy Strange extended the lead to 24-0 late in the first quarter after taking a punt return the distance led by a convoy of Comet blockers.
The Wildcats responded on their next possession making the score 24-6 early in the second quarter, but it would be the closest they would get the rest of the game.
Jimmy Strange added another short touchdown run followed by a long score by Joey Strange, stretching the score to 40 to 6 late in the second quarter. The Comets cruised the rest of the way to a 52-12 victory.
Area football roundup: Ilwaco (2-1) defeated North Beach (1-1) 41-14 on Feb. 26. Ilwaco will next travel to Taholah (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, March 5. Raymond-South Bend lost to Wahkiakum (3-0) 45-6 on Feb 26. Raymond-South Bend will travel to North Beach (1-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, March 5. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (0-2) lost to Forks (2-1) 49-0 on Feb. 27. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley will next host Rainier (1-2) on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
