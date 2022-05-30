CHENEY — Amid the late-afternoon melee of fans who invaded the wind-blown stadium for final presentations, Tyler Kirkman was posing on the high jump runway hugging the second-place team trophy.
A teammate tugged out his phone to snap his photo. Nearby, Derek Suomela grinned. Both Naselle boys had individual state medals jingling in their pockets, but Kirkman offered an insight into a greater priority.
“When you put on a Comet uniform, it’s all about the team,” the junior said, “and our team is very supportive of each other, no matter how you do.”
Alongside them Saturday, Scott Smith was beaming, too. “We are ecstatic,” said Naselle’s head track coach. “The kids did a fantastic job.” Peaking is important during track seasons, shaving seconds off — or adding inches to — personal records. “I don’t know how many PRs we had, pole vault, long jump, 4x400 … and shot and high jump did very well,” he said.
In the background, an announcer was awarding trophies to larger schools, competing with the sound system at Eastern Washington University playing “Chariots of Fire.”
Medals galore
Just minutes earlier at the state 1B meet, sophomore Suomela’s lanky stride had passed the finish line in the 4x400m relay to clinch fourth-place medals for himself, Josh Chadwick, Jayden Ding and Brandon Kincaid— plus the extra team points to put significant hardware in Naselle’s trophy case. For the record, Mount Vernon Christian ran away with first, but Naselle was well ahead of Pope John Paul II School in third.
It had seemed Comet boys were clambering up on to the Roos Field podium for medal photos almost every hour.
Two boys earned medals in all four of their events.
After the sadness of one-game elimination at the state basketball tournament in Spokane last March, Trenton Stephens’ teammates wiped away their tears. Outside the locker room, the 6-2 senior was asked about Cheney in May. “I’ll be there,” he said, quietly.
He promised. He delivered. Stephens qualified in the maximum four events, and medalled in every one, winning first place in the long jump with a leap of 21-03.25, placing second in the triple jump with 40-10.50, fourth in the high jump with 6-0 and fifth in the javelin with 143-01.
Stephens’ triple jump rival’s winning margin was less than half the length of his kid brother’s thumb. In javelin, however, he came up against Blake Sturgis of Valley Christian, who set a meet record of 184.04. Naselle’s Ding also triple jumped, but didn’t make the final cut.
Stephens’ exploits earned him WIAA’s accolade as the first-place MVP in 1B boys field events and third-place MVP among all 1B boys competing in all events.
As well as the relay, Suomela won his heat somewhat spectacularly to qualify for the 400m final where he placed third, having run 52.83. He earned fifth-place medals in both long jump (19-03.25) and high jump (6-0).
Chadwick’s relay medal was his third. He advanced from both hurdles heats to line up for Saturday’s two finals. Just three hours apart, he placed seventh in the 300 meters and eighth in the 110m. “That was a little slower than Friday’s race,” he said after the longer event, then added ruefully. “I feel like I should have eaten a little bit more!”
The other Naselle relay team, running 4x100m, consisting of Ding, Chadwick, Kincaid and Riley Thorsen, ran 48.55 in their heat, but did not advance; Elmer Toftemark attended as relay alternate.
Throwing events
Throwing has been the Comet boys’ recent forte, and coach Smith attributed this in large part to the addition of assistant coach Jack Osadchey, who had a stellar sports career at Steilacoom, graduating in 2015.
Remarkably, Naselle boys took three of the eight podium spots for discus. Kirkman was fifth with 124.10, Brayden Colombo was seventh with 116.03 and Malcolm Schell eighth with 116.02.
“I could not be more pleased,” Osadchey said. “We had a rough beginning to the season, but we fine-tuned and they listened well.” Throwing events are more than strength, he said. “It is all about technique and footwork, and a lot of finesse. The weight room comes next.”
Kirkman’s comparatively compact stature spurred him to work hard, his coach said. “He’s sort of an ‘underdog,’ with his size, but for him to be able to compete at state is really great.”
In the shot put, Kirkman threw 39-07.50 for a seventh-place medal.
In pole vault, three Comets qualified. Ding medaled in sixth, clearing 12-0, but sophomore Jacob Pakenen and Colombo did not place; Colombo also competed in javelin.
'Like a family'
It was a mixed trip to Cheney for senior Echo Cenci, a multiple sports competitor who has even served her school on the cheerleading squad. In her last competitive events in a Comet uniform, she had a hard time in the pole vault, but congratulated girls from neighboring Willapa Valley for their 1-2 finish.
In the 100m sprint, she qualified in her heat with 13.53. In the final, the runners finished almost in a line, all eight timed at 13 seconds and a few tenths. Judges announced that Cenci’s time was 13.61, which placed her seventh. The champion ran 13.07.
Thorsen, who is also in the 2022 graduating class, attributed Naselle’s success to camaraderie. “Everyone is so close — like a family, and we push each other up,” he said.
Cenci concurred and said that was the entire reason she made it to Cheney. At the same state basketball tournament where the boys were eliminated, she was carried off the court with a bad ankle sprain. With her leg wrapped in ice, she watched the Comet girls’ elimination in tears from the bench.
Track season began before she had fully recovered. “I was still going to practice and being so down on myself, but then people were saying, ‘You’re going to come back stronger,’” she said. “Everyone has been so supportive! I have a really good team, and with all the disappointments they have really helped me’
The other Comet girl competing, eighth-grader Mylee Dunagan, had some early misses in the high jump, but with coach Marie Green offering quiet encouragement she cleared 4-6, placing ninth, just off the podium. The winner cleared 5-0.
And when the stadium announcer appealed for student volunteers to assist with events, Dunagan and teammate Alyssa Leonard, who had accompanied the squad to offer support, stepped forward to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.