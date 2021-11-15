SOUTH BEND — Naselle senior quarterback Joe Strange faked a hand-off to Kolten Lindstrom then weaved through the Waterville/Mansfield defense for an 89-yard touchdown.
Through big offensive plays and a punishing defense the Comets (8-1) overpowered the Shockers (5-4) 68-12 in the opening round of the Washington State 1B State Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 13 at South Bend High School.
Naselle will next face Pomeroy (10-0) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Lybecker Field in Pomeroy.
The Shockers methodically marched down the field on their opening drive with carries by Luis Rodriguez, Abraham Diaz and Trevor Moore before a Cole Borden touchdown pass gave Waterville/Mansfield ad 6-0 lead midway through the 1st quarter.
Naselle quickly answered with their first possession with powerful running from senior running back Kolten Lindstom, who punctuated the drive by shaking of a Shocker tackler for the game-tying score less than two minutes later.
The Comets continued to build momentum on their second offensive series after a quick three-and-out on defense.
The Naselle offense churned out yardage in chunks, including a 29-yard keeper by Jacob Lindstrom that set up the second score, a 14-yard spurt from Kolten Lindstrom, giving Naselle a 16-6 lead to end the 1st quarter.
In the second quarter Naselle continued to put the clamps on a stable of hard-running Shocker backs, forcing long conversions and desperate 4th down attempts, including a failed 4th and 17 from inside the red zone.
A Joe Strange 89-yard keeper touchdown gave Naselle a 24-6 lead and delivered a devastating blow to any remaining Waterville/Mansfield morale. The Shockers turned over on downs on the following possession and Strange delivered the final nail in the coffin with a 23-yard score giving the Comets a 32-6 lead early in the second quarter. A zig-zagging 45-yard Jason Harman touchdown closed the first half with a 46-6 Naselle lead, culminating in a 64-12 final.
