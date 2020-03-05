Naselle trailed by five in the final minute but came back for a 57-50 overtime victory over Muckleshoot Tribal Thursday to advance to State semifinals.
Warren Wirkkala spun away from his defender on the baseline, got fouled and sank a pair of free throws and Corey Gregory, dominant on both ends of the court in the fourth quarter, forced an over-and-back at half-court with 38.1 seconds left. Gregory then nailed a three-pointer with 25.5 seconds to go. Muckleshoot missed just before the buzzer, the put-back went in too late and the game went to overtime.
In the extra period Gregory sank the dagger three for a 54-49 lead with about a minute and a half remaining, giving him 24 points for the game. Gregory then drew a charge from Darius Nichols with 30.4 seconds left to seal the deal.
Naselle trailed 39-30 early in the fourth quarter, but Gregory scored 10 in the period and brought the team back.
Ethan Lindstrom scored 16 points for Naselle. Lamont Nichols scored 24 for Muckleshoot.
Naselle will take on Ryan Moffet's unbeaten Odessa Tigers Friday, March 6 at 3:45 p.m. The Tigers survived against 10-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline Thursday morning, winning 41-38. Moffet, a dangerous long-range shooter, averages 31.8 points per game.
