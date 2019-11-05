Jackie Steenerson's power hitting was too much for Taholah in the first round of the District tournament. Steenerson led Naselle to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-16 victory road victory Tuesday over Taholah, the second-place team out of the Coastal League. Naselle, the Columbia Valley League three seed, moves onto the next round of the playoffs, to be held at Tumwater Thursday.
