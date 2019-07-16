VANCOUVER — Naselle High School graduate Cole Dorman was named the offensive MVP for the victorious West after throwing the only touchdown in Saturday’s Shriner Freedom Bowl, a senior all-star football game featuring the top 2019 graduates from the Southwest region of the state.
The Clark College-bound Dorman, a pass-first quarterback who led Naselle to the State semifinal game last year, quarterbacked the West team during the second and fourth quarters.
With 7:05 remaining in the game, he threw deep across the field to hit Hudson’s Bay’s Carter Morse in the end zone for a 33-year TD.
“I saw that there wasn’t a safety on the far side, and the corner was six or seven yards off. He wasn’t deep, so I thought I might as well throw it and I’d have a chance (at a touchdown),” Dorman said.
Dorman’s alert read of the defense was characteristic of the crafty veteran. But it was one of the few times he has had to read an 11-man defense, after a career in the eight-man games played among 1B schools.
“It wasn’t too hard. I had a week to practice, to get the feel for it.”
Fellow Naselle graduate Vince Fauver played on both offense and defense, as did Ilwaco graduate Jeb Sheldon.
