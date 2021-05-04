NASELLE — Accolades continue for Jeff Eaton, who retired this spring after more than 30 years coaching the Comets football team.
He was named 1B football coach of the year by the Seattle Seahawks.
The covid restrictions pushed high school football to the early spring. Naselle won all six of its games and Eaton retired with the District championship.
The report noted that the Seahawks usually single out one coach for recognition but expanded this year’s selections to all WIAA levels because of the extra effort coaches and teams have made during the pandemic disruption.
Southwest Washington was well represented in the selections described by web page contributor Jordan Duncan.
He highlighted the achievements of 2B coach of the year Eric Hansen, who led Wahkiakum to a 5-0 record. Other regional winners were John Lambert at La Center (1A), and Rick Steele at Hockinson (2A).
The bigger schools were represented by Cameron Robak at Spanaway (3A) and Tom Tri at Lake Stevens (4A).
