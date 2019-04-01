ILWACO — Echo Cenci’s victory in the 400-meter race, Jacob Eaton’s second-place long jump in his track debut, and Monte Schell’s win in the high jump were among the highlights for Naselle in the Thursday, March 28 meet in Ilwaco.
Eaton, a senior, bounded 16’9.5” to take second in a field of 28, with teammate Ian Fontanilla an inch and a half behind him in fourth place. Eaton was third in the high jump at 5’4”, took 11th in the 200-meter run at 27.51 seconds, and was part of the second-place 4x400 relay team.
Cenci followed up a second-place 400 finish the previous week with a first-place 1:06.29, adding a personal-best 14.22-second 100-meters, good for third. Jackie Steenerson trailed her closely in the 100 with a personal-best 14.36 for fourth place. Steenerson added a third-place 200-meter run of 29.8 seconds, and a second-place 4’10” high jump that tied the previous week’s career best.
Schell tied Raymond’s Tre Seydel for first-place with a 5’6” high jump. Schell was also fourth with an 800-meter run of 2:20.73.
Lilli Zimmerman took second with a 32-foot shot put, added a fourth-place discus throw of 75’2.5”, and took fourth with a 4’6” high jump. Sophie Scrabeck (84’5”) and Emma Colombo (83’1.5”) were third and fourth in the javelin throw. Scrabeck also pole vaulted 7’6”.
Cody Condon set a personal record in the javelin throw at 128’6.5” for second in a field of 32. Travis Popkin was seventh at 97’3.5”, by far the best of his career. Condon added an eighth-place discus throw of 81’9”, a personal-best pole vault of 11’6” to take first, and a personal record 12.81-second 100-meter run for seventh place.
Grace Hunt was fifth in the 800-meter race at 3:03.24 and eighth in the 200 at 32.78.
Ian Fontanilla took second in the triple-jump at 33’7.5”, fourth in the long jump with a personal-best 16’8”, and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.17 seconds.
Josh Chadwick was third with a 19.10 second 110-meter hurdles, took fourth with a 5’2” high jump, and added a 27.83-second 200-meter run.
Kolby Glenn had a 5:10.44 1600-meter run for third-place and a 2:26 800-meter run for seventh.
Steenerson, Hunt, Zimmerman and Cenci took third in the girls’ 4x400 relay at 4:55.69. Corey Gregory, Eaton, Glenn and Schell were second in the boys’ 4x400 at 4:13.13.
Naselle’s boys and girls’ teams both finished fourth place out of seven teams.
