NASELLE — Naselle center Jacob Eaton was named Columbia Valley League Player of the Year after leading the Comets to an 8-0 league season. It was Eaton’s second straight season winning the award, though the name for the honor changed from MVP to Player of the Year this season.
Besides winning the league title, the Comets won the district championship for the first time since 1993 thanks to Eaton’s rebounding and interior scoring.
Guards Antonio Nolan and Ethan Lindstrom were named First Team All-League. Corey Gregory, a shot-blocker and three-point shooter who had 20 points in a quarter against Mary M. Knight, was named Second-Team. Forward Cole Dorman joined him on the Second Team. Kolby Glenn, a point guard who worked his way back from a bad ankle injury suffered early in the season opener, was named Honorable Mention. Glenn made six three-pointers against Knappa and seven more against Three Rivers Christian.
Brian Macy won Coach of the Year.
Joining Nolan and Lindstrom on First Team were Three Rivers Christian’s Wyatt Richards and Ryan Ransom and Firm Foundation’s Daniel Kogler.
