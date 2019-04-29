CATHLAMET – Naselle’s Vince Fauver had a huge javelin throw of 136 feet seven inches, smashing his personal record and highlighting the Comets’ performance at the Wahkiakum track meet Thursday, April 25.
Fauver took first place, beating his previous best by over 16 feet. He edged Toutle Lake’s Chase Hadaller, who set his own personal best (133’1”). Naselle’s Cody Condon had a personal-best 131’1” throw to take fourth, and Caleb Haataia had a season-best 104’2” for ninth place. Fauver, a senior in his first year of high school track, also set personal bests with a 30’7” shot put (eighth) and a 65’1” discus throw (17th). Condon set a personal best in the discus with a fourth-place 98’2”.
Naselle’s girls had an equally good day on the field. Lilli Zimmerman took second with a 30’5” shot put, with Ellie Miller in fifth at 27’8”. Miller was third in the discus at 92’4”, with Zimmerman fifth at a season-high 82’11”. Emma Colombo was second with a 101’9” javelin throw.
Grace Hunt got Naselle some points in the often lonely distance events. She won the 1600 in a field of three with a time of 6:52.58, and was the only competitor to brave the grueling 3200, finishing in 15:50.8.
Ellie Miller was the top sprinter for the Comet girls. The senior ran the 100 meters for the first time since freshman year, taking tenth with a 17.06-second mark.
Condon was the top sprinter for the boys with a personal-best 12.54-second mark in the 100 meters for seventh place.
Josh Chadwick blasted past his personal best by 1.7 seconds with a 17.34-second 110-meter hurdles run to take second in a field of four. Ian Fontanilla was third in the 300 hurdles at 52.32 seconds.
Jacob Eaton won the high jump at 5’2”, edging a group of five, including Chadwick, who all got five-foot marks. Eaton tied for fifth with a 16’5” long jump, with Fontanilla following at 15’11. Eaton added a third-place triple jump of 35’9.
