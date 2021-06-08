NASELLE — The District-champion Comets put five players on the 2021 All-Coastal League softball team. Naselle and Mossyrock each had five representatives on the All-League team, which consisted of the top 11 players in the four-team league. Pitcher Brynn Tarabochia, shortstop Kylee Tarabochia, catcher Hollie Haataia, centerfielder Mia Watson, and Courtney Paul, the third baseman and backup pitcher were the Comets honored.
Naselle won the District championship with three victories in a single day at Montesano on April 24, some of the most compressed action of a highly compressed sports season. The first of these wins came that morning, when they played the final innings of a regular season game against Mossyrock, finishing off a 24-12 win that settled the league title.
In District semifinals later that day, the Comets beat Oakville and Mossyrock defeated Taholah, setting up another contest between the league’s top two teams to finally settle everything.
The Comets pulled away with a nine-run third inning of that game. Their All-Leaguers were stacked in the top and middle of the lineup, but it was the bottom of the order that sparked a two-out rally as Hailey Eastham, Samantha Barbeau (who went 4 for 4) and Bella Colombo hit back-to-back-to-back singles to turn the lineup over. Brynn Tarabochia followed with a two-run triple, and by the end of the inning Naselle had turned a 3-2 nail-biter into a 12-2 blowout. Tarabochia also got the win on the mound in that District-winning game.
