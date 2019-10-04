Ethan Lindstrom had touchdowns of 62, five, 24 and 33 yards on his first four carries, putting Naselle on the way to a 50-14 win over Neah Bay in a battle of top-five teams.
Neah Bay was the first Comet opponent this year to move the ball consistently, but the Comets' big play ability proved to be the difference in the game.
Fa'aoso Tutu'u returned to the lineup and made game-changing plays. Blitzing from the linebacker spot on fourth down, he got to quarterback Meric Soeneke right away for a sack. He followed immediately with a 54-yard run, cutting back inside to get loose and dragging a defender the last ten yards; that set up Lindstrom's second TD run. Tutu'u added a 21-yard power run in the second half, pushing the pile and diving over a defender to punctuate the run.
Lindstrom had four touchdown runs, a leaping interception, a 46-yard kickoff return, and stole a possession with a high bouncing kickoff that the Comets pounced on downfield- all in the first half alone.
Still, the Red Devils were within 12 at 26-14 at halftime, by far the closest game for the Comets this year; and the Devils got the ball to start the second half.
Shortly after halftime, Gabe Gilbert recovered a fumble on a high snap to set Naselle up inside the 10 yard-line. Three plays later, Lindstrom broke three tackles, then fumbled as he crossed the goal line, only for Daniel Holt to recover it in the end zone. Tutu'u's two-point catch made it 34-14.
Warren Wirkkala blocked a punt for a safety late in the quarter. Joey Strange scored the final two touchdowns for the Comets, the last on a 33-yard catch-and-run as Lindstrom hit him on the sideline before the defense could get there.
