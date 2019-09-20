Ethan Lindstrom threw first-half touchdown passes of 28, 65, 11 and 56 yards in the Comets' 74-6 home victory over Tacoma Baptist Friday. Lindstrom added two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Comets led 42-0 after 9:04 and 50-0 by half time.
The Comets started things off with an Ethan Lindstrom 32-yard option run by Ethan Lindstrom, then followed with a screen pass that Jason Harman took 28 yards for a touchdown 29 seconds into the game.
The first Baptist possession ended in a blocked punt by Warren Wirkkala, and the Crusaders fumbled twice on kickoff returns, allowing the Comets to pile up points in a hurry.
Wirkkala added a leaping 21-yard catch, and caught the 56-yard touchdown, twisting out of a tackle about 10 yards downfield and taking it the rest of the way. He played quarterback most of the second half.
Lindstrom, as kicker, created the second fumbled kickoff by popping the ball up about fifty to 100 feet in the air while sending it just 10 yards downfield, creating plenty of hang time for the Comets to contest the catch and recover the ball. On the subsequent play, Chase Haataia came wide open deep downfield for his first career touchdown, the 65-yarder.
Kolten Lindstrom caught a touchdown and ran for two more.
Freshman Elmer Toftlemark took over as the primary running back in the second half, running for two touchdowns. He recovered a fumble on defense.
Eric Titus Von Barnau Sythoff put the Crusaders on the board with a kickoff return for a touchdown in the final minutes.
