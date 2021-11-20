Head coach Kevin McNulty

Head coach Kevin McNulty commends the Naselle players after their quarterfinal win over Pomeroy Saturday.

 PATRICK WEBB

POMEROY — Naselle’s relentless drive to the WIAA 1B state championship continued Saturday.

The Comets traveled 400 miles to Pomeroy and were heading home after a 72-42 victory.

They will play in a semifinal, likely in eastern Washington, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

In chilly but sunny weather, the previously unbeaten Pirates were very physical and led for part of the first half but were no match for Naselle’s vigor and invention.

Covid shortened and delayed the 2020 season and there was no championship contest.

Naselle was runner-up in the 2019 championship final. The Comets lost in the 2018 semifinals.

Read a report on the game in Wednesday’s edition of the Chinook Observer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.