Football quarterfinal: Naselle wins, advances to semis Nov 20, 2021

POMEROY — Naselle's relentless drive to the WIAA 1B state championship continued Saturday.The Comets traveled 400 miles to Pomeroy and were heading home after a 72-42 victory.They will play in a semifinal, likely in eastern Washington, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.In chilly but sunny weather, the previously unbeaten Pirates were very physical and led for part of the first half but were no match for Naselle's vigor and invention.Covid shortened and delayed the 2020 season and there was no championship contest.Naselle was runner-up in the 2019 championship final. The Comets lost in the 2018 semifinals.Read a report on the game in Wednesday's edition of the Chinook Observer.
