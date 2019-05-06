ILWACO – Emma Colombo, Vince Fauver, Monte Schell and Cody Condon all had first-place finishes at the seven-team Pacific County Invite Tuesday, April 30.
Colombo was the only competitor in a field of 25 to reach triple digits in her javelin throw. Her 100’5” edged South Bend’s Karley Reidinger by 13 inches. Ellie Miller set a personal record at 79 feet to take seventh place.
Fauver won with a 135’7” javelin throw, with Condon in fourth at 121 feet. Joining them in the top ten were Parker Dalton (104’8”, seventh) and Caleb Haataia (94’1”).
Schell high-jumped 5’6”, two inches ahead of his nearest competitors, who included Jacob Eaton in fourth at 5’4”. Schell added a 1600-meter run of 5:19.36, taking sixth place.
Condon pole vaulted 11’6”, two feet higher than Haataia, who took second. Dalton vaulted 8’6”. Condon added a third-place discus throw of 93 feet; Cooper Miller was seventh at 81’10”.
Ellie Miller took second in the discus throw at 98’2”, with Lilli Zimmerman third at 77’7”. Zimmerman was second with a 31’8.5” shot put, with Miller third at 28’0.5”. Zimmerman also took fourth in the 200-meter run at 32.77 seconds and high-jumped 4’6”.
Grace Hunt took nearly a minute off her only previous 3200-meter time, finishing in 14:55.05. She also had her personal best 400 meters, taking fourth at 1:14.44, and was fifth in the 800 at 3:00.9.
Ian Fontanilla had a career-best 16’8.5” long jump and added a season-best triple jump of 35’5.5”, taking sixth in both events. Fontanilla also set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.35 seconds. Jacob Eaton was fifth in the triple jump at 35’6”.
Fauver had a 29’7” shot put, and Cooper Miller added one of 28’11”.
Riley Thorsen had a personal-best 28.09-second 200-meter run. He added a 13.60 mark in the 100 meters, while Haataia finished in 13.95 seconds, his best mark in three career tries.
Josh Chadwick finished the 110-meter hurdles in 18.86 seconds.
Corey Gregory, Faaoso Tutu’u, Cody Condon and Antonio Nolan had the Comets’ best performance in the relays, taking second of four teams in the 4x100 with a 39.34-second mark.
