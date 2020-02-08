NASELLE – The Comets broke open a 25-17 game with a 36-0 run, on the way to a 90-38 blowout of Three Rivers Christian Friday, Feb. 7.
Naselle scored 10 points, seven of them by Corey Gregory, in 40 seconds to stretch the lead to 35-17 at the 4:11 mark of the first half. Near the end of the half, Jack Ruch scored on a lob pass, and Ethan Lindstrom followed with a steal and near-dunk to make it 54-17 at halftime.
Gregory finished with 22 points, 20 of them in the first half. Kolby Glenn hit five three-pointers, including an off-balance shot from the corner as he bounced lightly off a defender and into the wall. He finished with 19 points. Lindstrom scored 17 points.
