BATTLE GROUND — Naselle outscored Columbia Adventist 19-1 in the first quarter of a 56-31 victory in Battle Ground Tuesday, Jan. 22. The Lady Comets (9-7, 4-0 in league play) took control of the Columbia Valley League by handing Adventist (7-1, 3-1) their first loss.
Each team opened with a press on defense, creating a fast-break game that Naselle won. Their young backcourt broke Adventist’s press, as eighth-grader Bella Colombo hit freshman Peyton Dalton on cuts to the middle. Colombo hounded the Kodiaks’ point guards, while Kenzie Glenn nabbed steals along the sideline. Glenn scored eight first-quarter points, on her way to a 22-point night. Colombo finished the night with five assists and seven steals, while Glenn had five steals and three assists.
Glenn also scored 12 of Naselle’s 18 points in the third period on 5 of 6 shooting in the period, including a three-point shot and a three-point play.
The Kodiacs, who won the league title last year, are without injured star guard Allie Taylor. Last Saturday they came within a point of 14-3 Puget Sound Adventist, showing that they remain a formidable team.
Naselle will host Three Rivers Christian on Senior Night, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
