Girls Basketball: Naselle 56, Mary M. Knight 14
By AARON MEAD
Chinook Observer
Jan 19, 2020

NASELLE – The Lady Comets followed Mary M. Knight's opening bucket with a 33-0 run, on their way to a 56-14 win Saturday, Jan. 18.

Naselle used 25 steals to fuel the victory.
