NASELLE – Jackie Steenerson scored seven points in the first 1:42, and Naselle opened on a 15-0 run against Taholah. That opening stretch proved decisive in a 54-42 non-league victory over Taholah, the first place team in the Coastal League.
Steenerson started off the night's scoring with a put-back, then picked off an entry pass to Nakeah McCrory and took it the distance. Peyton Dalton stole passes on the next two possessions, leading to buckets by Steenerson and Bella Colombo. Steenerson added a free throw to give her seven early points and put Naselle up 9-0.
Lauren Katyryniuk followed with back-to-back three-pointers to make it 15-0 after just 2:54.
Katyryniuk and Steenerson each finished with 14 points for the Comets, who led 23-5 after a quarter and 35-13 at half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.