Girls basketball: Naselle 37, Three Rivers Christian 15
By AARON MEAD
Chinook Observer
Jan 31, 2020

LONGVIEW – Leading 12-4 at halftime, Naselle broke open their contest with Three Rivers Christian by outscoring the Eagles 17-3 in the third quarter on their way to a 37-15 win Friday.
