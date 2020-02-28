AUBURN — Bella Colombo's three-pointer with under three minutes to go put Naselle ahead for good on the way to a Regionals victory over Muckleshoot Tribal.
A relieved Head Coach Rose Nisbet commended the team for its endurance. But she noted they’ll have to work on protecting the ball. “we had a hard time being strong with the ball, but other than that the girls followed the game plan.”
The Kings were behind all evening, with the Naselle team establishing a significant lead through the early stages. But too often they lost the ball, allowing the Kings to race up the court and score.
With 5 minutes remaining Muckelshoot caught up and led 36-35. The final few minutes were nail-biters until a three-pointer and then a breakaway and layup by Colombo from the right corner put the Lady Comets up 41-39.
Muckleshoot tried to tie it on the final possession, but Jackie Steenerson batted away a high-low pass, and Colombo caught the outlet and made a contested layup with five seconds to go to secure the victory.
The win sends Naselle to the State tournament in Spokane for the second straight year. The Lady Comets will play either Curlew or Inchelium in the first round March 4 at 5:30 p.m.
The Comet boys qualified for state earlier.
—Patrick Webb contributed to this report.
