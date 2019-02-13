Taylor Gudmundsen's hit the dagger three-pointer in Naselle's 45-38 victory over Mary M. Knight Wednesday in Oakville. Gudmundsen's shot with under two minutes to go made it a two-possession game, putting Naselle up 42-38, and the Comets closed it out from the free throw line.
Kenzie Glenn's eight first-quarter points lifted Naselle to a 14-7 lead, and had four three-pointers by halftime as the Comets went up 27-22. Knight tied it at 38 with 2:23 remaining in the game. Gudmundsen drew a foul 11 seconds later and hit both free throws, then hit her three-pointer shortly afterward to put the Comets on their way to the win.
Naselle will play Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in finals against Taholah, which squeaked past Columbia Adventist in its semifinal and beat the Comets by 13 in the regular season.
(0) comments
