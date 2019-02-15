Naselle fell behind 30-8 at halftime in a 26-point District finals loss to Taholah Thursday.
Update: The Lady Comets will play for second-place Saturday at 7:00 at a place to be determined against Columbia Adventist, which beat Mary M. Knight in a matchup of District semifinal losers. A trip to Regionals will be on the line.
