Naselle won the team sportsmanship award and three NHS volleyball players have been named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.

They are senior captain Peyton Dalton and two juniors, Kaylin Shrives and libero Brynn Tarabochia.

Seniors Morgan Reitz and Echo Cenci earned an honorable mention.

The league’s most valuable player was Peyton Torrey, a junior from Mossyrock. Alex Nelson from Mossyrock was coach of the year.

Three Pacific County girls made the 2B North Girls Soccer All-League 2nd Team:

Defender: Gabby Bell, Ilwaco

Forward: Ellie Capps, Raymond-South Bend

Defender: Kiana Bale, Raymond-South Bend

