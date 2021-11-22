Girls honored for sportsmanship, athleticism Nov 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Naselle won the team sportsmanship award and three NHS volleyball players have been named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.They are senior captain Peyton Dalton and two juniors, Kaylin Shrives and libero Brynn Tarabochia.Seniors Morgan Reitz and Echo Cenci earned an honorable mention.The league’s most valuable player was Peyton Torrey, a junior from Mossyrock. Alex Nelson from Mossyrock was coach of the year.Three Pacific County girls made the 2B North Girls Soccer All-League 2nd Team:Defender: Gabby Bell, IlwacoForward: Ellie Capps, Raymond-South BendDefender: Kiana Bale, Raymond-South Bend Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sportsmanship Nhs Team Sport Echo Cenci Most Valuable Player Morgan Reitz Award League Football Honorable Mention Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer OBSD teacher pleads guilty to child-pornography chargesDungeness crab season OK to start Dec. 1Obituary: Donald M. CoxFootball quarterfinal: Naselle wins, advances to semisRaymond schools fire two over vaccinesMan in critical condition after rollover on US101Chinook School: Community’s heart is pumping with energyObituary: Eldred GilpinChehalis man faces assault with a deadly weapon charges after shooting toward girlfriendNaselle man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor Images Videos CommentedObituary: Donald M. Cox (1)IHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)
