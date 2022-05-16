Naselle catcher Haley Eastham (3) kick-started the rout with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Comets an early 3-0 lead. Haley drove in five RBI’s to lead the Lady Comets to a 10-0 victory.
Naselle players circle around pitcher Brynn Tarabochia (5) following a strikeout against Taholah. Brynn was flawless through five innings of work, striking out 11 Taholah batters while surrendering only one hit.
Naselle catcher Haley Eastham (3) kick-started the rout with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Comets an early 3-0 lead. Haley drove in five RBI’s to lead the Lady Comets to a 10-0 victory.
Naselle players circle around pitcher Brynn Tarabochia (5) following a strikeout against Taholah. Brynn was flawless through five innings of work, striking out 11 Taholah batters while surrendering only one hit.
SOUTH BEND — Naselle junior Brynn Tarabochia tossed five flawless innings and Haley Eastham drove in five RBI’s to lead the Lady Comets to a 10-0 dismantling of Taholah in the opening round of districts Monday in South Bend.
The No. 2 seed Lady Comets pounded No. 3 seed Chitwhins from the first inning, punching a ticket to the district championship with the win.
Naselle will next face No. 1 seed Mossyrock, who defeated Oakville 19-1, for the 1B District IV championship Wednesday, May 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Montesano High School.
Lady Comets cruise over Taholah to district title gameNaselle junior pitcher Brynn Tarabochia was flawless through five innings of work, striking out 11 Taholah batters while surrendering only one hit.
Naselle catcher Haley Eastham kick-started the rout with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Comets an early 3-0 lead.
Naselle added four more runs in the second with a Mia Watson two-RBI double and a Peyton Dalton passed ball score, extending the Lady Comet lead to 7-0.
Meanwhile, Tarabochia struck out the side in the third inning and took a no-hitter into the fourth inning, where the Chitwins registered a single, their lone hit of the game
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Eastham ripped a two RBI double, her fifth RBI of the game, extending the Naselle lead to 9-0, before scoring the finally tally, ending in a 10-0 mercy rule Naselle victory.
Up next: Naselle will next face No. 1 seed Mossyrock, who defeated Oakville 19-1, for the 1B District IV championship Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at Montesano High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.