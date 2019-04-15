NASELLE — The home team was at or near the top in most events at the April 11 Comet Booster Club Invite, which drew competitors from Mary M. Knight, North River, Pe Ell, Taholah, Wishkah Valley and Raymond.
Freshman sprinter Echo Cenci raised her game. Cenci came in averaging 14.38 seconds in the 100-meter dash but got down to 14.04, a personal record. She edged Raymond’s Kendall Thompson by four hundredths to take second place, trailing only Mary M. Knight’s Kaylee Sowle (13.19). Cenci took first in the 200, taking over a half second off her personal best with a 28.93 that beat Raymond star Kyra Gardner’s second-place 30.30. Cenci ran the 100-meter hurdles for the first time and won in a field of three with 18.51, a mark that indicates she could be competitive in bigger fields. Cenci added a victory in the 400-meter run, winning by over 13 seconds at 1:07.5 to give her three firsts and a second.
Fa’aoso Tutu’u gave the shot put a try for the first time and took third in a field of 27 with a 36’6.5” throw. He won the 100-meters in 11.95 seconds, edging Raymond’s Curtis Broten by .28, and won the long jump with an 18’1.5”.
Jacob Eaton got the first two victories of his career. In his first-ever triple jump, he won with a 35’5.5”, ahead of second-place teammate Ian Fontanilla who had a 34.8”. In the high jump, Eaton, a senior in his first year of track, also set a personal record at 5’6” to tie teammate Monte Schell for first place. Schell added a win in the 800 meters with a 2:20.78.
Kolby Glenn inched closer to the five-minute mark in the 1600, coming in at 5:06.48 to slice four seconds off his personal best and finish first. Glenn has run the event four times this year, each faster than the last.
Sophie Scrabeck won the javelin throw at 86’3”, edging Taholah’s Denise Curleybear by 18 inches, with teammate Emma Colombo in third at 82’3”. Lilli Zimmerman won the shot put at 31’10.5”, beating Nettie Mail of Taholah by 10 inches. Ellie Miller was fourth in the shot put at 28’6” and took second with a 90’5” discus throw. Zimmerman threw the discus 71’10 to take fourth. Zimmerman also ventured onto the track, taking sixth in the 200-meters at 32.82 seconds.
Corey Gregory set a personal record at 26.02 seconds to take second in the 200-meter run, adding a sixth-place 12.88-second 100 meters.
Grace Hunt was fourth in the 800 meters at 3:01.12, and ran the 1600 for the first time at 6:38.96.
Cody Condon took fourth with a 111’1” javelin throw, and fifth with an 80’4” discus throw. Caleb Haataia had a 91’11” javelin throw to take sixth place.
Naselle had the only pole vault competitors. Condon (10’6”) beat out Caleb Haataia (9’0”) in the boys vault. Scrabeck (7’6”) beat Hunt (5’6”) to win the girls vault.
Gregory, Eaton, Antonio Nolan and Schell won the 4x400 meter relay in 4:06.64. Gregory, Tutu’u, Condon and Nolan were second in the 4x100 at 47.62 seconds, a fifth of a second behind Raymond.
The Comets boys team score was 160, ahead of second-place Raymond's 102. The girls' score of 121 edged Wishkah's 112.
