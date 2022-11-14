Time out.

The players stopped. The gray-haired sports fan watching her great-granddaughter shifted into action.

Naselle superfan Dorothy Hill

Naselle superfan Dorothy Hill is the great grandmother of senior starter Brynn Tarabochia and the energy she offers revs up the Comet contingent at every game she attends. She is pictured in the Yakima Sun Dome rooting with Brynn’s Mom, Brandi Tarabochia, as the Comets overcame Odessa late Thursday night to clinch a semifinal place.
Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives

Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives pauses to gain her concentration before serving the Comets to victory at the state tournament Thursday. Shrives was everywhere on court, hitting fierce kills, tipping the ball over into unguarded areas, and diving to dig the ball up to keep rallies going.
NHS trophy

Naselle volleyball players, coaches and managers celebrate the third-place trophy at the WIAA 1B state championships at the Sun Dome in Yakima Friday. Back row, left to right, assistant coaches Kayti Updike and Hanna Higginbotham, Mallory Helvey, Gladys Wilson, Nicole Steenerson, Kayli Wirkkala, Hayley Rose, Brooke Davis, Mylee Dunagan and head coach Rebekah Wirkkala. Front row, manager Ava Myers-Marshall, Mylinh Schell, Bella Colombo, Delaney Kragerud, Kaylin Shrives, Lauren Katyryniuk, Brynn Tarabochia, Sadie Kilponen and manager Sophia Colombo.
Naselle senior Brynn Tarabochia

Naselle senior Brynn Tarabochia (5) celebrates winning the first set during action in the 1B trophy game against Mary Walker School as teammates Delaney Kragerud, Bella Colombo, Lauren Katyryniuk and Brooke Davis close in for a hug. The Comets won 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-10.
NHS celebration

Senior Delaney Kragerud holds the third-place trophy aloft as her teammates and coaches celebrate the achievement at the WIAA 1B state tournament in Yakima Friday. The Comets beat Moses Lake Christian and Odessa, both in three sets, lost to champions Oakesdale, then defeated Mary Walker School of Springdale.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.